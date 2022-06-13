Darwin Nunez basically confirms Liverpool transfer with Twitter activity

Darwin Nunez has surely all but confirmed a transfer to Liverpool is done and should be announced imminently.

The Uruguay international is on his way from Benfica to Liverpool after a superb season last term in which he scored 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions.

Nothing’s official just yet, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that an announcement isn’t far away, with some final details like contracts being signed and a medical taking place today.

Liverpool fans will be excited, however, as Nunez himself is now liking tweets that point towards him being set for a move to Anfield…

It’s surely only a matter of time before we hear something from Liverpool themselves, but in a way Reds fans have all the confirmation they need.

This is a superb signing for the Merseyside giants, with Jurgen Klopp building an exciting new-look attack after other recent successful signings like Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota up front.