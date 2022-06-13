Darwin Nunez’s former trainer gives Liverpool insight into “outstanding” talent

Liverpool fans have been given an exciting insight into what they can expect from Darwin Nunez once his transfer is made official.

The Uruguay international is widely expected to be on his way to Anfield imminently, with Fabrizio Romano giving exclusive insight to CaughtOffside as to when Reds fans can expect an announcement.

Nunez looks like an exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad after his remarkable form for Benfica last season, which saw the 22-year-old find the back of the net 34 times in 41 games in all competitions.

It seems Nunez looked like an obviously outstanding talent even earlier in his career, one of his former personal trainers has told Empire of the Kop.

Speaking about Nunez’s development during his time working with him at Penarol, Gabriel Gonzalez told the Liverpool FC blog: “His evolution was impressive. Let’s see, when they went to look for him in Artigas (the city where he lived) and took him to Penarol, he already stood out as a player at 13 years old.

“In Penarol from the U14s until reaching the First Division, his evolution was always very outstanding.

“Over time he forged a great personality, the teachers and coaches contributed a lot in the formation of him as a person and as a player.

“I had Darwin Nunez in the U14s, U15s, and reserves.

“He was a very educated young man, very disciplined, technically and physically he stood out from the others.

“He lived in a city far from Montevideo; when he arrived in Montevideo, in Penarol, without his parents at first it was a bit difficult to change.

“You had to contain him a lot, talk a lot with him. The change was very big and very drastic. But he was getting used to it, adapting and soccer-wise he was improving.”

He added: “For me, he is already one of the best strikers in the world.

“In these years that he was in Almeria and Benfica, he improved a lot in all aspects, both physical and football.

“He is a very young player with impressive qualities. I think he is a player who has no ceiling!

“[By] having teachers, coaches and teammates who make him feel good, he can continue to grow as a footballer. Without a doubt!”

What does Darwin Nunez Liverpool transfer mean for Roberto Firmino?

Nunez certainly offers something different up front for Liverpool, though former LFC midfielder Michael Thomas told us earlier this week that he still expects there to be a key role for Roberto Firmino in Klopp’s line up.

“Darwin Nunez has had a really good season for Benfica and all the top teams are looking at him. He will be a great signing,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He has pace, strength and can finish, but let’s not forget he can link up play. The one thing I would say is that he is not a player of the same ilk as a Firmino, who will pick it up, turn, and be able to play the ball to the runners off him.

“It will be interesting to see how Klopp adjusts his tactics to fit him in if they do finalise a deal for him, but I think there should still be a role for Firmino in there as well because no one else can bring the team what he does.

“I think in City signing Haaland, they have a more proven striker who is probably less of a gamble, and I am sure Liverpool would have bitten your hands off for him.

“Sadio Mane leaving will be a massive blow and it will be down to Luis Diaz to step up and contribute massively along with the other forwards in the team.”