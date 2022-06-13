Exclusive: When Darwin Nunez to Liverpool transfer will be officially announced

The Darwin Nunez to Liverpool transfer may still not be officially announced just yet as further details are set to be finalised in the next few hours, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, which will be published in full later this morning, Romano says it’s a matter of “days” before the club confirm the Nunez deal.

The Uruguay international is due in Liverpool in the next few hours to have his medical and put pen to paper on his contracts with the Reds, so it shouldn’t be too much longer before this highly advanced deal is 100% complete.

“The official announcement is a matter of days,” Romano says. “Darwin Nunez will be in Liverpool with his agents in the next few hours to undergo medical tests and sign the contract until 2028.

“The agreement between Liverpool and Benfica was reached on Saturday morning in a meeting in Lisbon, there were no problems.”

Darwin Nunez to Liverpool – “a great signing”

Speaking to CaughtOffside on Sunday, former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas expressed his excitement about the imminent arrival of Nunez.

“Darwin Nunez has had a really good season for Benfica and all the top teams are looking at him. He will be a great signing,” Thomas said.

“It will be interesting to see how Klopp adjusts his tactics to fit him in if they do finalise a deal for him.”

This certainly looks an exciting move for LFC fans and they’ll be eager to finally see the 22-year-old posing in his new colours.