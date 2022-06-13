Imminent Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez better than City new-boy Erling Haaland in three key areas

There’s been some encouraging Liverpool transfer news today as Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the Darwin Nunez saga in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

It’s also been a big day for Manchester City, with Erling Haaland’s move made official, though this was also largely expected after the club previously confirmed a deal was in place, even if one or two things still needed to be finalised.

Haaland is the bigger name and looks more proven at the very highest level than Nunez, but some stats have emerged that will have Reds fans feeling confident they might actually have got the better player.

Liverpool have done a lot of great work in the transfer market in the Jurgen Klopp era, even if they haven’t spent quite as much as City and even others like Manchester United and Chelsea.

So could Nunez end up being another gem for LFC? These figures from the Telegraph suggest he might be…

As you can see, Nunez finished last season with more league goals, scoring 26 to Haaland’s 22, and some will argue that’s the only stat that really matters.

Still, rather impressively, the Uruguay international also had a slightly better shot conversion rate, and fewer minutes per goal.

It’s clear Nunez is an exceptionally clinical front-man, and he should flourish with the kind of service he’ll have in Jurgen Klopp’s team as well.

City will be confident about Haaland as well, though, given that the Norway international has been doing the business for a few years now, whereas last term was a breakthrough season for Nunez.