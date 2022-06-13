Chelsea closing in on forward transfer, with Tuchel playing crucial role in deal

Chelsea are reportedly looking the most likely destination for Barcelona contract rebel Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The France international is about to become a free agent, and it seems his old manager Thomas Tuchel is now playing a key role in luring him to Stamford Bridge, according to the print edition of Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

Chelsea fans will certainly hope these latest transfer rumours prove to be accurate, as Dembele could be a fine signing on a free.

Even if things haven’t quite worked out for Dembele at Barca, he remains a superb natural talent who could get back to his best under the right manager and in the right system for him.

Ousmane Dembele in action for Barcelona
In truth, Dembele has never looked the perfect fit for the way Barcelona tend to play, though he showed signs of real improvement under Xavi in the second half of the season just gone.

Chelsea urgently need someone like that up front after the struggles of players like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic in those wide-forward areas.

