Manchester United and Crystal Palace are reportedly both leading the race for the transfer of highly-rated Derby County wonderkid Malcolm Ebiowei.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 18-year-old also had suitors in the form of Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco, but his preference seems to be for a move to the Premier League.

See below for details as Romano names Man Utd and Palace as the clubs leading the race to sign Ebiowei this summer…

Manchester United and Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Derby County's Malcolm Ebiowei, talented striker born in 2003. ????????? #MUFC AS Monaco asked for him too but he’s expected to stay in Premier League – Man Utd and Palace are leading the race. #CPFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2022

Ebiowei certainly looks like a player with a big future, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on at a big club like Man Utd if that is where he ends up.

One imagines the teenager, who has represented both England and the Netherlands at youth level, might do well to opt for someone like Palace for now, however, as it would probably give him more of a chance of playing regular first-team football straight away.

Patrick Vieira has done a fine job at Selhurst Park and doesn’t look afraid of handing opportunities to talented young players.