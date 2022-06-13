‘Deal almost in place’ – Newcastle on verge of announcing second signing

Newcastle are reportedly set to make their second signing of the window with a deal almost in place for Reims forward Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle United are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window, and Eddie Howe will be looking to strengthen his front line after an excellent first season in charge of the club.

The promising teenager is currently under contract with French side Reims until 2024 after signing for them last summer.

Athletic reporter Chris Waugh explains Ekitike’s situation on the Athletic’s Pod On The Tyne podcast.

“It’s very, very complicated in terms of the way Newcastle are trying to do it. You will hear the same for a lot of transfers over this summer,” Waugh said.

“What Newcastle are trying to do with Ekitike is they want to pay it over instalments. That’s primarily to maximise the budget they have for this summer, partly to do with financial fair play regulations, partly to do with the fact they want to do quite a lot of business this summer.

“A deal is almost in place with Reims. They’re now talking to Ekitike’s people to try and bring him in. He seems to be receptive in many ways but equally, I think his people are also holding on to see if any other clubs become involved.”

The 19-year-old made 26 appearances for Reims senior squad this season, directly contributing to 15 goals and is said to be seen as one of France’s brightest young attacking talents.