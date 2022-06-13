Tottenham are one of the clubs to have entered into transfer talks with the representatives of Everton forward Richarlison.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his CaughtOffside column, which will be published in full later this morning.

Richarlison is unlikely to come cheap, however, with Romano stating his price tag will be somewhere between €70-75million this summer.

So far, Everton have not received any official proposals, Romano says, and Spurs are not the only club showing an interest in the Brazil international.

“Richarlison is a player that the new agents have talked about with Tottenham, as with other clubs,” Romano says.

“However, the club wants €70-75m as an opening price tag, so far it has not received offers at this level.

“Tottenham are not the only club interested, but Spurs have a real interest in Richarlison.”

Richarlison transfer would be some statement by Tottenham

If Spurs can move into pole position for Richarlison, it could be an underrated piece of transfer business this summer.

The 25-year-old is not just a big talent up front, but is also a hugely competitive player with a big personality, which should make him the perfect fit for an Antonio Conte team.

If Conte can line up with a front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Richarlison next season, that’s a truly superb attack that should ensure a top four finish is a lot more comfortable than it was in 2021/22.