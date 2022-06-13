With Everton slipping further into danger year on year, on and off the pitch, owner Farhad Moshiri could be about to cut his losses and sell the club.

In 2016, Moshiri purchased a 49% stake in Everton Football Club, increasing to 94% in January 2022.

According to the Mirror, four parties are interested in purchasing Everton, with former Manchester United CEO Peter Kenyon reportedly making the most progress in their initial talks.

The total value of any purchase is set to reach at least £1bn, due to the £500m new stadium currently being built.

There’s no doubt Moshiri’s money could have been vastly beneficial to Everton, but unfortunately, the money was handled catastrophically. Significant losses at the club mean they now have to sell players before they buy, despite the monumental wealth of Moshiri.

Any buyer that comes into the football club has to allow footballing decisions to be made by those who understand the game inside out. Unfortunately, we’ve seen Moshiri work with agents on deals, which may not have the interests of the club at heart, according to Rob Segal, speaking to CaughtOffside.