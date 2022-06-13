Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong has been speaking about Barcelona’s near future amid exit links.

The midfielder is being heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou this summer despite repeatedly saying he wants to stay.

According to multiple reports, United, and their new Dutch boss Erik ten Hag, are making advances to sign the midfielder.

And while he does appear to want to stay, it seems he may be forced out, with Barca likely to be open to a deal given their financial struggles.

That has given United hope over a possible deal, but it seems de Jong still has his eyes on the future at Camp Nou.

During international duty with the Netherlands, de Jong was asked about the potential signing of Robert Lewandowski at Barca.

And he responded with a rather full response, perhaps not one you would be likely to hear from someone who is about to leave the club.

“He’s an amazing player, one of the best in the world,” said De Jong, as cited by the Mirror.

“It’s up to him [whether he joins Barcelona]. Of course I would like to have Lewandowski in my team.”