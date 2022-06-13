Manchester United closer to completing important transfer for Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are reportedly closer to a transfer deal for FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international is one of the finest midfielders in Europe on his day, but hasn’t quite got going in his time at Barca.

Still, De Jong looked a huge talent during his time playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax earlier in his career, so could the pair now be set for a reunion at Old Trafford this summer?

If the Red Devils pull this off, it could be a huge boost for Ten Hag, who seems to have been working hard to convince his former player to join him in Manchester, according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror.

Now there’s been another update, with a deal for De Jong supposedly “closer”, according to esport3, as cited and translated by The United Stand on Twitter…

Frenkie de Jong is getting closer to #mufc. [@esport3 via @ManagingBarca] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 13, 2022

MUFC supporters will surely hope this is accurate, as a midfielder has to be a top priority for the club this summer.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have left at the ends of their contracts, and De Jong would surely be a major upgrade on unconvincing midfield duo Fred and Scott McTominay.