Gareth Southgate has made an honest admission over Manchester United players.

England are on course to be relegated from the top tier of Nations League football, bottom of their group after three games, picking up just three points from as many games.

As ever when form is poor, Southgate has been quizzed on his selections, and one of the biggest questions is over the lack of United players.

The Red Devils have just one England player in the squad, with Harry Maguire picked for duty.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been overlooked due to poor form, with United finishing as low as sixth this season, while Luke Shaw missed out through injury.

This year is more important than ever for players to be in and around the squad, with the World Cup fast-approaching, now just five months away.

The omitted players will be hugely concerned over the absence, with little time to put it right.

MORE: De Jong makes Barca transfer desire clear amid Man Utd links

And Southgate has made it pretty clear they have a long way to go to make it back in, and on time.

“We’ve only got one with us. They’ve got a lot to do to get back in the squad,” he said, as cited by ESPN.

“I think the lower the load then of course the less likely for injuries and the hope that players can be that little bit sharper but there’s no way of knowing. Some players are at their best when they’re in a rhythm of playing.”