Wonderkid explains decision to snub Manchester United transfer offer

Dutch wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch has explained his decision to choose a transfer to Bayern Munich despite also having interest from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a superb career so far, impressing with both Ajax and the Netherlands national team before earning himself a big move this summer.

Gravenberch was wanted by Man Utd, according to a recent report from The Athletic, though it seems he’s now on his way to Bayern this summer.

It must have been tempting for Gravenberch to play under Erik ten Hag again with a move to Old Trafford, but it’s also not too surprising that he perhaps felt Bayern would be the stronger team for him right now.

When asked about his decision, as quoted by the Metro, Gravenberch said: “Manchester United is a very big and nice club. But I already had such a good feeling with Bayern and I had given them my word.”

Gravenberch could have been a fine signing for United, who are lacking in midfield at the moment after the departure of Paul Pogba at the end of his contract.

Still, one imagines they might continue to attract the big names like they used to after a lack of success in recent years.