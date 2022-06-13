Video: Manchester City’s brilliant throwback as they announce Erling Haaland transfer

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this morning.
See below for City’s brilliant confirmation video, which features a nice throwback to Haaland in the club’s shirt when he was a kid and his father played for the club…
HE'S HERE! ? pic.twitter.com/JuZEtzTWbv
— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2022
Haaland has established himself as one of the finest strikers in world football in recent times, and should be ideal to give City a long-term replacement for legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero.
Pep Guardiola’s side won the title last season and a signing like this means they’ll be difficult to stop again next term.