Marco Asensio faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid despite a very solid season.

It looked as though the forward may struggle to get back into Los Blancos’ first team plans, but he challenged Rodrygo and then some this season.

He enjoyed a fine campaign, scoring 12 goals and assisting two, But things could become difficult for him next season.

Rodrygo is only getting better, and it remains unclear whether Real Madrid will strengthen their front line this summer.

In any case, it seems Asensio’s agent, superagent Jorge Mendes, wants to get the Spaniard out of Real Madrid.

According to Cadena Ser via Diario AS, Mendes wants to find his client a new club, and that may well be possible, given he only has a contract until 2023.

Real Madrid will have to decide whether they want to offer the forward a new contract or to sell him this summer.

Those are the most likely decisions, though, given how long Asensio has been at Real Madrid, joining in 2014, they could yet take the chance and allow him to move into the last year of his deal.

Mendes seems to have other plans, though, and Asensio should have options.