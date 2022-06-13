The prospect of joining Newcastle over Liverpool may be interesting to some, but the North East club are becoming increasingly attractive heading into the new season.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Kalvin Phillips this summer, after giving up on their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Gavi, according to SPORT.

Although joining Premier League title contenders Liverpool would be an excellent move for Phillips, who spent last season struggling near the foot of the table, game time may be limited at Anfield.

Journalist Keith Downie has claimed a move to Newcastle would suit Phillips more than Liverpool.

“Kalvin Phillips is a really interesting one. I think that would be a really good move for the player. He’s not going to go to Man United. Is he going to go [Liverpool] and be a starter? Not sure. I think it’s quite close to home, he’s a northern lad, I could see that being a good move for both parties if Newcastle can get it done,” said Downie, speaking to This Is Futbol.

Newcastle, after being taken over by billionaires, are heading in the right direction due to their financial backing. Eddie Howe was brought in last season, and alongside new signings, the English manager steered Newcastle comfortably away from relegation.

The North-East club would likely offer Phillips regular minutes, especially compared to Liverpool, and there’s no reason they can’t begin to compete at the top of the table in the next few years.