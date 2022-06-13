Leeds are considering making a move for PSG right-back Colin Dagba, but the 23-year-old is drumming up plenty of interest.

Dabga only managed 3 league appearances last season, after Achraf Hakimi arrived at the club and took his shirt. The 23-year-old was a regular before the arrival of the Moroccan, but due to limited game time in the last year, Dagba could now be on the way out.

According to Foot Mercato, Leeds United are one of five clubs interested in signing the PSG defender. Strasbourg, Villarreal, Frankfurt, and Mainz are all listed as the other interested parties.

However, Foot Mercato previously reported that Arsenal were considering making a move for the French defender in January, but a move failed to materialise.

The latest report doesn’t list Arsenal as one of the interested parties, and with Cedric Soares set to stay at the club, it seems unlikely that they will make a move for him at the time.

Only Norwich conceded more goals than Leeds in the Premier League last season, so it’s no surprise to see Jesse Marsch in the hunt for a defender in this summer transfer window.