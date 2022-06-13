Former Leeds United star David Prutton is backing a deal for Bayern Munich star Marc Roca.

The Whites will be desperate to improve this summer after scraping Premier League survival on the vert last day.

Jesse Marsch will want to put his own stamp on this squad, and he may also need to prepare for key exits.

The likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha are being heavily linked with moves away from the club, and that could leave Leeds with almighty big boots to fill.

As far as the midfield goes, whether Phillips leave or not, they appear to have a plan, with out of favour Bayern star Roca being linked with an Elland Road switch.

According to various reports, Leeds are one of the teams trying to pull off a deal for Roca, who played a bit-part role at the Allianz Arena this season.

And speaking about the potential deal to the Yorkshire Evening Post, former Whites midfielder Prutton says he is firmly in favour of the deal.

MORE: Leeds United in bid to complete deal for Chelsea flop

“If, as suggested, Leeds can get him for around £10m then that sounds pretty decent in today’s footballing terms,” he said. “Obviously, if he signs then the proof will be in the pudding.

“That is, as to whether he is any good or not but that experience of being at a club the size of Bayern would stand him in good stead to play for a club like Leeds. They are tooling up at the right time.”