Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is looking to leave the club this summer, with his contract set to expire next year.

The two parties haven’t come to an agreement over a new deal, and details have now emerged of the figure Mane was demanding to sign a new contract.

According to the Mirror, Mane was expecting around £400,000 a week on a four-year deal. Including bonuses, this would total around £83m. The Senegal international wants his salary to be in line with others on his level in the league, with the report claiming the figure demanded by Mane would see him on a similar wage to Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Further to the report, Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a three-year deal for Mane, on around £360,000 a week, so it appears the 30-year-old isn’t just interested in the money.

Mane is looking for a new challenge, but would have stayed in Merseyside if he was offered a monumental wage package. Liverpool may find themselves in a similar position with Mohamed Salah, whose contract is also expiring next year.

If Liverpool don’t break from their wage structure and begin to offer their star players similar figures to the top earners in the Premier League.