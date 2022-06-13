Benfica have now confirmed a deal has been struck with Liverpool over striker Darwin Nunez.

The last week has brought plenty of reports claiming Liverpool were closing in on a deal for the Uruguayan striker.

And while there are some aspects of the deal that need to be completed, an agreement has now been reached between the two clubs.

Benfica confirmed in a statement this morning that a £64million initial fee has been agreed, while the deal could reach as high as £85million, including add-ons.

Should that figure be reached, it would be a club-record deal for the Reds, whose current record signing is Vigil van Dijk (£75million).

Nunez has become a hot property this summer after scoring 34 goals across all competitions last season, including six in the Champions League.

He is still only 22 years of age, and it’s clear he is one of the most attractive young talents in the game.

Liverpool will now be working on finalising the deal to ensure they keep up with Manchester City following their signing of Erling Haaland.