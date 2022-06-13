Manchester City have been linked with a move for Barcelona wonderkid Gavi, but they face an uphill battle.

Gavi has already been linked with Liverpool this summer amid his uncertain contract situation, out of terms in 2023.

Barca have been unable to tie their star 17-year-old down to a new contract, and they haven’t been helped by his impressive performances for Spain over recent weeks.

Amid those struggles, The Mirror, via Mundo Deportivo, have claimed that City are keeping an eye on the situation in case Gavi is not tied down to a new deal, much like Liverpool.

But the issue is that the most recent reports have claimed a deal is very close.

According to Sport, Barca met with Gavi’s representative last week it’s claimed a new offer was made, and there is now confidence on both sides that a deal can be done.

It’s claimed Gavi wants to stay at Barca, despite interest from elsewhere, and the club have now offered a deal equal to that of Ronald Araujo’s.

The centre-back also penned a new deal recently.