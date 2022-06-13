Manchester United’s recruitment strategy appears to revolve around players Erik ten Hag has worked with, and players from the Dutchman’s home country.

One of those is Frenkie de Jong, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that Manchester United are in talks to sign the Barcelona midfielder.

Now, Manchester United are being linked with another Dutch international, with Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) reporting that Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij is a player they are considering making a move for.

FC Inter News have also reported that Chelsea have expressed their interest in the 30-year-old in recent weeks, so it could be an interesting battle between the two clubs.

Chelsea or Manchester United?

Chelsea do have the prospect of Champions League football to offer, which could tempt De Vrig to move to Stamford Bridge. However, the project at Manchester United is set to be an exciting one under Ten Hag, but it could also present a massive risk, with the Dutchman yet to manage in the Premier League.

De Vrij’s ability to play in a back three may prompt Chelsea to push for the signing of the Inter Milan defender ahead of United. De Vrij has played in this system for both club and country in recent years.