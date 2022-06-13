West Ham angry as midfielder has asked to join Leeds

West Ham United have reportedly been left angered by Marc Roca’s decision to seal a transfer to Leeds instead.

Roca is on his way out of Bayern Munich this summer and it looks like his next destination will be in the Premier League.

The Athletic recently claimed West Ham were eager to get a deal done for Roca, but various sources have since stated that he’s closing in on a move to Leeds instead.

More specifically, Marca state that Roca personally asked to be able to join Leeds over the Hammers.

Marc Roca in action for Bayern Munich
This is a blow to West Ham, who will feel they’ve surely done enough to be able to lure in talents like this.

It remains to be seen how Roca will perform in England, but Leeds will surely be thrilled with the potential of this smart piece of business.

