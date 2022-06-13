(Photos) Player spotted arriving to complete transfer from Man United to Euro giants

Nemanja Matic looks closer to finalising a transfer to Roma after the end of his contract with Manchester United.

The Serbia international is now a free agent, and Fabrizio Romano has tweeted about him being on his way to complete a move to the Stadio Olimpico, as per the tweet below…

Nemanja Mati? will undergo medical tests in Italy tomorrow then he will sign his contract as new AS Roma player. ?? #ASRoma Mati? will join Roma on a one-year deal with option for further season. José Mourinho wanted him, now it’s completed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2022

We’re now seeing images doing the rounds on social media as Matic arrives in the Italian capital ahead of what are presumably his final medical tests before things can be made official…

? Nemanja Mati? arriving in Rome ahead of his move to Roma! ???? (Source: various) pic.twitter.com/kGjgSzVs3V — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 13, 2022

This could be a smart signing for Jose Mourinho, who will no doubt welcome the chance to work with one of his former players again, having managed Matic at both Man Utd and Chelsea.