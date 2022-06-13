(Photos) Player spotted arriving to complete transfer from Man United to Euro giants

Nemanja Matic looks closer to finalising a transfer to Roma after the end of his contract with Manchester United.

The Serbia international is now a free agent, and Fabrizio Romano has tweeted about him being on his way to complete a move to the Stadio Olimpico, as per the tweet below…

We’re now seeing images doing the rounds on social media as Matic arrives in the Italian capital ahead of what are presumably his final medical tests before things can be made official…

This could be a smart signing for Jose Mourinho, who will no doubt welcome the chance to work with one of his former players again, having managed Matic at both Man Utd and Chelsea.

