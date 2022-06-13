Newcastle have issued a ‘take it or leave it’ ultimatum to Lille over the transfer of Sven Botman.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who claim Newcastle are growing increasingly frustrated with Lille. The North-East club are determined to bring in Botman, but aren’t willing to be forced into paying a premium due to their highly publicised financial situation.

Understandably, clubs are going to look to take advantage of Newcastle, but if Lille are keen to cash in on the defender, then they may have to loosen their negotiations and accept Newcastle’s offer.

Lille reportedly raised their asking price from £30m to £36m, and Newcastle are unwilling to pay the extra.

Newcastle’s January transfer window recruitment was pivotal in their successful end to the season. The likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, who contributed immensely under Eddie Howe.

With the proven Dan Ashworth now appointed behind the scenes, their recruitment is only going to improve, and the likes of Botman could be ideal signings as they look to build for the future.

Not only is Botman at an age where he has plenty of room for growth, but he’s also established himself as a capable player in a top league.