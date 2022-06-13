Newcastle United willing to pay to land defensive target – and it’s not Sven Botman

Newcastle United’s search for new defenders continues this summer.

The Magpies are being heavily linked with Lille star Sven Botman, having tried to sign him back in January.

But they may not stop the search with one defender, with reports in Turkey claiming they are now chasing a deal for Mireh Demiral.

Demiral has been with Juventus since 2019, but he has only managed 21 league appearances since, spending this year on loan with Atalanta.

He made 28 Serie A outings with the Bergamo side, and they are said to be willing to keep him around full-time.

Though, Newcastle are said to be chasing a deal, with C2 Haber claiming they are willing to pay more than £17million to complete a deal.

Juventus are said to be willing to sell Demiral given his lack of involvement over recent years.

That could give the Magpies the opportunity they need, but they will have to battle Atalanta for the centre-back.

