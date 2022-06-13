According to reports, Arsenal’s opening bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been rejected.

Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on acquiring the services of the Nigerian forward with reinforcements to the front line in need of a significant boost after Arsenal lost strike partners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

23-year-old Osimhen, who plays for Serie A side Napoli, has directly contributed to 24 goals in 32 games across all competitions for the Italian side.

According to Il Mattino, the Italian giants have reportedly slapped an £85million price tag on their star striker.

Arsenal’s initial bid has fallen short of the mark at around £51million, and Napoli are holding out for a more significant fee before considering allowing their talisman to depart, according to the report.

Unfortunately, it appears that the Gunners could yet again be battling Newcastle in the race to acquire a target’s signature, with the Magpies reportedly keeping tabs on Osimhen’s situation and are tipped to join the battle in the near future.

However, Arteta may be hesitant to spend over the odds for Osimhen, with the north London side needing to strengthen several areas this summer.