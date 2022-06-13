£55m Spain star could be open to joining Tottenham

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is reportedly increasingly open to a transfer to Tottenham this summer.

The Spain international, who is valued at around £55million, was strongly linked with Spurs last year, but reports at the time claimed he turned them down.

Now, however, Torres is warming to the idea of a move to Tottenham, who remain keen on him, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United have also been in the mix for Torres’ signature this summer, but it remains to be seen what choice the player himself might make.

One advantage for Spurs is that they have Champions League football on offer next season, and United don’t.

Torres could be an important part of the continuing rebuild at Tottenham under Antonio Conte.

Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already come in, while the north London giants are also being strongly linked with Richarlison.