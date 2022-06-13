Mauricio Pochettino sets sights on PL return – could Arsenal be his most likely next destination?

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly has his sights set on a return to the Premier League as he’s set to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine is said to have agreed to leave his position as PSG manager, and is keen on another spell in English football for his next job, according to the Telegraph.

Pochettino could have been a target for his old club Tottenham if not for Antonio Conte’s future now being secure, according to the report, so there seems an apparent lack of options for the ex-Spurs boss at the moment.

The Telegraph note that PSG hoped Pochettino would be appointed the new Manchester United manager, but of course that’s not going to happen now that Erik ten Hag won the race for the job.

Barring an absolute disaster at Old Trafford, one imagines the Dutchman will be safe for a while, and there also seems little prospect of Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola leaving their current positions any time soon.

All signs pointing towards Pochettino to Arsenal?

Could a move to Arsenal in the next few months be a decent shout for Poch? Despite his Tottenham connections, the Manchester Evening News previously reported that he’d be open to taking over at the Emirates Stadium, having come under consideration as a replacement for Unai Emery, though the job eventually went to Mikel Arteta.

All is not exactly that well for Arsenal under Arteta, however, with the Gunners spurning a great chance to finish in the top four last season with a late collapse.

Although some will feel Arteta has done a good job with a young squad, there’s surely a chance that a more proven and experienced candidate like Pochettino could get more out of this squad.

If Arteta doesn’t make a convincing start to the 2022/23 campaign, he’s surely someone whose position could be in doubt soon, which would allow Pochettino to get the return to England that he wants.