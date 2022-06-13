Premier League star forced to complete community service in public

Premier League defender Kurt Zouma must complete his 180 hours of community service out on the streets.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many criminals had to complete unpaid work at home, but according to The Sun, Zouma won’t have such luck.

The report claims Zouma will have to complete tasks such as shovelling, litter-picking, grounds maintenance, painting or tackling graffiti.

Zouma won’t have the same luck as those committing crimes in the last few years, and you could be seeing Zouma working on the streets wearing a hi-vis in the near future.