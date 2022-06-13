Manchester United are in a transitional period, with multiple first-team players leaving the club on a free transfer this summer.

As the club look to enter a new era under Erik ten Hag, and the clearout has already begun, shifting some deadwood from the squad. The likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata will all leave, alongside Edinson Cavani, who has now emerged as a surprise target for Real Madrid.

That’s according to Fichajes, who claim Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring in Cavani to rival Karim Benzema on a short-term deal. The Uruguayan did suffer from multiple injuries during last season, but did show he still has the ability to play at the top level when he did feature.

The report also claims Cavani does have offers from South America, so he could return to his home continent, with Boca Juniors and Botafogo showing an interest.

With Cavani out the door, Manchester United will be in need of a new signing up top. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only out-and-out first-team striker, and he isn’t getting any younger, so he could struggle to play every single game next season.