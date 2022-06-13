Manchester United could try switching their focus to Roma striker Tammy Abraham as a transfer alternative after missing out on Darwin Nunez.

The Red Devils are expected to target a new centre-forward this summer, as Fabrizio Romano has previously revealed in his CaughtOffside column, and Abraham could be a tempting alternative after his improved form in Serie A.

Abraham left Chelsea for Roma last summer, having struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge, and with Romelu Lukaku making the big-money move from Inter Milan to replace him.

Now, however, the Blues must have some regrets over letting Abraham go, as he’s been prolific in Italy, attracting some recent links with Man Utd from Il Messaggero, as cited and translated by Football Italia.

Now Alex Crook of talkSPORT has tipped United to consider Abraham as an alternative to Nunez, who was also wanted by the club despite being on the verge of completing a move to Liverpool, as Romano revealed in the latest edition of his CaughtOffside column earlier today.

Discussing who MUFC could target next, as quoted by the Sun, Crook said: “I’ve just got a suspicion they might try and get Tammy Abraham out of Roma.

“He was someone that I think they looked at in January.

“As I’ve mentioned, we interviewed Tammy on Darren Bent’s Boot Room and he seemed very settled in Italy but Roma aren’t in the Champions League and nor are Manchester United.

“I think eventually he will want to come back to the Premier League. The question again is: Are Manchester United an attractive enough proposition for him?”