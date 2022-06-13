With the prospect of Champions League football on the horizon, Tottenham will be looking to deepen their squad ahead of the congested fixture list that comes with European football.

Not only will Tottenham be keen to improve their starting eleven, but adding bodies to the squad is going to be vital. Antonio Conte was quick to act in the transfer window, bringing in Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster, and Tottenham are now considering making a move for a former Premier League winger.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Tottenham are considering making a move for Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu. The Spanish international had spells at Everton and Watford in the Premier League, so he’s no stranger to the English game.

However, the report also claims that Napoli, Real Sociedad, and Villarreal are interested, so it’s not going to be easy to secure his signature.

With the likes of Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski in scintillating form for Spurs, the chance of Deulofeu breaking into the starting eleven is low.

Deulofeu enjoyed his best-ever season in front of goal last time out with Udinese, so staying in Italy might be his best option.