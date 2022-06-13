Tottenham are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, after qualifying for the Champions League.

The Champions League is one of the most difficult competitions in world football, and there’s no doubting Antonio Conte will need a deeper squad, as well as more quality.

One player they are considering making a move for is Everton forward Richarlison, with The Telegraph claiming Spurs are willing to offer Lucas Moura and Harry Winks in a potential swap deal.

Everton may have to sell due to increasing financial difficulties, so a possible deal involving two players from Tottenham might not be the right option for them, if they’re looking to raise as much cash as possible.

Lucas could come in as a direct replacement for Richarlison, so it would save Everton investing in this area, but the Spurs winger is almost 30, and is likely to be on hefty wages.

If Tottenham can conjure up a significant amount of money as well as Winks and Moura involved in a deal, then it might be in Everton’s best interests to accept this offer, as it would allow them to invest the money received in other areas.