Spurs defender in the firing line as the club look to offload him

Tottenham and Fabio Paratici are reportedly trying to sell Sergio Reguilon to Italian side Juventus.

Reguilon was subject to much transfer interest in 2020 after the Spaniard gained interest from Spurs, Chelsea, Everton (as per Sky Sports) and Manchester United (as per MEN) following an excellent loan spell at Sevilla from former parent club Real Madrid.

However, Spurs swooped in, wrapping up the deal for around £27million (Transfermarkt), and the 25-year-old has since played in 67 games across all competitions.

However, according to Calciomercato Web, the promising left-back failed to live up to the expectations of his club and fans, and Paratici is reportedly “trying” to sell Reguilon to Juventus.

It is expected that Spurs will be looking to cash in on the Spaniard for a fee north of £25million.

According to the report, Paratici’s old employers Juventus, who require a left-back, are keen on Signing the Spaniard, however, the club are facing financial struggles.

Ryan Sessegnon, who joined the Lilywhites in 2019 ended the season as the first-choice left-back.

Unfortunately, the signing of Ivan Perisic will likely see the Spaniard feature third in the pecking order.

With playing time for Reguilon looking limited next season, and if a fee north of £25million can be agreed, a transfer sounds like a no-brainer for both club and player.

