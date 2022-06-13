Video: Journalist claims Liverpool target turned down bigger offer from Man United

Liverpool look set to secure the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside, who claims a deal is set to be announced soon.

However, it appears Nunez also had an offer from rival Premier League club Manchester United, but according to journalist Pedro Sepulveda in the video below, the offer from Manchester was bigger than Liverpool’s.

With Liverpool batting for the Premier League year on year and in next year’s Champions League, the project at the club is significantly more attractive than Manchester United for Nunez.

