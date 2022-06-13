Liverpool look set to secure the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside, who claims a deal is set to be announced soon.

However, it appears Nunez also had an offer from rival Premier League club Manchester United, but according to journalist Pedro Sepulveda in the video below, the offer from Manchester was bigger than Liverpool’s.

?? "Manchester United's offer was bigger than Liverpool's but the project of Liverpool playing in the Champions League was very decisive for Darwin Nunez!" Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda explains why Darwin Nunez chose to sign for Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/lu8UYcXkGE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 13, 2022

With Liverpool batting for the Premier League year on year and in next year’s Champions League, the project at the club is significantly more attractive than Manchester United for Nunez.