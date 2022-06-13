“Maybe my agent knows…” – Dusan Vlahovic speaks out on nearly joining Arsenal

Dusan Vlahovic has spoken out on supposed transfer interest from Arsenal back in the January transfer window.

The Serbia international ended up making the move from Fiorentina to Juventus in the middle of last season, and he insists he doesn’t know much about a possible offer to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Vlahovic has shone in Serie A and could have been a superb signing for Arsenal, especially as they allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave for Barcelona in January – a risky decision that ultimately backfired as they were short of goals in the second half of the season and missed out on a place in the top four.

Still, it seems Vlahovic doesn’t know much about joining Arsenal, with the 22-year-old saying perhaps his agent would be able to give a more detailed answer on interest from the Gunners.

Vlahovic himself seems like he was always firmly decided on joining Juve over anyone else.

“Maybe my agent knows [about Arsenal’s offer] but I never talked to anyone about it,” Vlahovic told the Telegraph.

“I just had one club in my mind because Juventus is Juventus. There is nothing else to say. And now I feel honoured to be given this jersey. It’s incredible every time I put it on.

“I definitely identify with their DNA. The Juventus personality coincides with my personality. When you come here you never give up, you fight all the time, you make the sacrifices. This was definitely what I was looking for.”