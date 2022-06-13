28-year-old West Ham man could leave to join London rivals

West Ham United could reportedly be set to sell left-back Arthur Masuaku to London rivals Fulham this summer.

Marco Silva is said to be eyeing up Masuaku for his newly-promoted Fulham side, and it’s expected that West Ham could do business if the deal is right.

The 28-year-old hasn’t been as much of a regular for West Ham of late, so it makes sense that David Moyes might now see him as surplus to requirements.

Masuaku also played under Silva at Olympiacos a few years ago, so a reunion at Craven Cottage could be ideal for all involved if the deal does go through.

West Ham have had a quiet start to the summer, and it may be that they’ll need to make sales like this before they can players in.

Masuaku has been with the Hammers for six years, but hasn’t managed 20 league games for the last three seasons.

