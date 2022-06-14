“Hopefully soon” – Chelsea star discusses when transfer away could be announced

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has discussed his transfer to Barcelona and says he hopes it can be officially announced soon.

The Denmark international is out of contract this summer, so could be on his way from Stamford Bridge to the Nou Camp on a free transfer.

Christensen has now provided an update of sorts on his future, though he admits it’s slightly out of his hands at the moment as everyone waits for further, more concrete updates.

When asked when things could be officially announced, Christensen told Danish publication B.T., as quoted and translated by 90min: “Hopefully soon.

Chelsea fans will be disappointed to see Christensen leave this summer, especially when Antonio Rudiger’s contract has also expired, allowing him to join Real Madrid on a free.

Blues supporters will just have to hope the club’s new owners can get to work on delivering signings to replace these players.

A deal to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde looks ideal, and is nearly done, according to transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Si and Dan Talk Chelsea podcast.