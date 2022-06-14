Andy Robertson may take injury into summer after missing Scotland match

Injury issues were a constant source of bother for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in the closing stages of the season and the German coach will be hoping his stars get a break following the international fixtures. In Andy Robertson’s case, he’s only added to the list of problems for Liverpool.

After a gruelling season, Robertson captained Scotland against Ukraine, Armenia and Ireland during the international fixtures but missed out on the final game against Armenia due to injury, as per the Liverpool Echo. It’s not yet clear the extent of the injury or how long he will be out for.

The goals are flowing for Scotland now! ??????? Che Adams adds to John McGinn's goal to make it 4-1 ?#ARMSCO | @ScotlandNT pic.twitter.com/4KECFlMmoQ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 14, 2022

Robertson has racked a remarkable 4,664 minutes for both Scotland and Liverpool this season, after his club side played in every possible game they could have. He was once again a force on the left-hand side for Liverpool but has failed to replicate that form for Scotland, with some booing Robertson for his poor performances in recent matches.

Against Armenia he wasn’t missed either, as the Scottish side came from behind to beat their hosts 4-1, with Greg Taylor deputising for Robertson.