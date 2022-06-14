After missing out on the Champions League places last season, Mikel Arteta will be looking to strengthen his Arsenal squad.

The Gunners have been with a host of clubs, and the latest addition to that list is Argentinian Guido Rodriguez. That’s according to Fichajes, who claim Rodriguez would be available for around €30m.

Arsenal aren’t the only club showing an interest, however, with West Ham and Atletico Madrid eyeing the defensive midfielder. Real Betis reportedly need the money due to financial difficulties, and Rodriguez is one of their most valuable players.

Rodriguez is a regular for his country, and has been pivotal to Real Betis’ performances in Spain and in Europe. With Thomas Partey’s injury record, Rodriguez could be a useful addition.

Granit Xhaka has also been linked with a move away from the club, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen are considering making a move for the Swiss international.

If Arsenal do lose Xhaka this summer, and Partey’s injury troubles don’t improve, then Arteta might be considering bringing in more than one midfielder in this current transfer window.