Barcelona eyeing Chelsea target as Gerard Pique replacement

Xavi Hernandez doesn’t see Gerard Pique in his Barcelona plans for next season, and he’s now eyeing a Chelsea transfer target as his replacement.

Pique turned 35 this year, and with Xaxi looking to rebuild Barcelona after a disappointing season, the Spanish defender could be one of those to leave the club. That’s according to Diario Sport, who also report that Barcelona will consider making a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Si and Dan Talk Chelsea Podcast, claimed that Chelsea were very close to securing a deal to sign Kounde, but it appears a move to Barcelona could also be on the cards.

Kounde is of course currently living in Spain, so you’d expect a move to Barcelona to be the simpler of the two. Both clubs will be able to offer the French defender Champions League football, along with regular game time.

With Pique potentially departing Barcelona and Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already out the door at Chelsea, both Xaxi and Thomas Tuchel will be in desperate need of a centre-back going into the new season.