Barcelona eyeing Chelsea target as Gerard Pique replacement

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Xavi Hernandez doesn’t see Gerard Pique in his Barcelona plans for next season, and he’s now eyeing a Chelsea transfer target as his replacement.

Pique turned 35 this year, and with Xaxi looking to rebuild Barcelona after a disappointing season, the Spanish defender could be one of those to leave the club. That’s according to Diario Sport, who also report that Barcelona will consider making a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Si and Dan Talk Chelsea Podcast, claimed that Chelsea were very close to securing a deal to sign Kounde, but it appears a move to Barcelona could also be on the cards.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Darwin Nunez Liverpool transfer may explain lack of progress over new Mohamed Salah deal – journalist
West Ham could sign 24-year-old Germany star in bargain deal
Offer made: Manchester United approach experienced free agent over transfer

Kounde is of course currently living in Spain, so you’d expect a move to Barcelona to be the simpler of the two. Both clubs will be able to offer the French defender Champions League football, along with regular game time.

With Pique potentially departing Barcelona and Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already out the door at Chelsea, both Xaxi and Thomas Tuchel will be in desperate need of a centre-back going into the new season.

More Stories Jules Kounde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.