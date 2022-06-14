‘Been offered to them’ – Journalist says Newcastle can get ‘lethal’ star for £20m cheaper

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Diaby, 22, joined Bayer Leverkusen from PSG back in 2019 and since then, the Mali-born winger, who also has French citizenship, has gone on to feature in 124 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 72 goals along the way.

However, despite being one of the Bundesliga’s most consistent performers, this summer could see the 22-year-old make a long-awaited to the Premier League.

Speaking about the possibility of seeing the France international, who has three years left on his deal, move to England’s top-flight, specifically to Eddie Howe’s Magpies, Jacobs said: “That’s another name on Newcastle’s radar and fans should sort of understand that when I say ‘radar’, the way the window works is you don’t just draw up a shortlist of players you want – you have backups and you have those that are offered to you.

“And Moussa Diaby falls into the category of a player that has been offered to them by Bayer Leverkusen, but the quoted price is sort of £37-38m, up to – some say – £41-42m, and that’s a pretty hefty price to pay.”