Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique seems pretty jealous that Tottenham appear to be set to sign Yves Bissouma for just £25million.

The Brighton midfielder has been a top performer in the Premier League, and should be perfect to strengthen Antonio Conte’s side.

The Times report that a deal has been agreed for Bissouma to move to Spurs, with a medical perhaps set to take place later this week, and personal terms unlikely to be an issue.

Enrique has responded to this piece of transfer news by tweeting that he thinks Bissouma would also be perfect for Liverpool, especially if the Mali international really is available for such a low price…

If this is true what a signing for Tottenham. For me for the money we are talking about I believe it will be perfect for us. What do you think reds? pic.twitter.com/qrvZUw7fPw — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 14, 2022

Liverpool could also do with strengthening in midfield, with no replacements brought in since Georginio Wijnaldum left last summer.

Bissouma looks to have all the attributes to shine for a big club, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on at Spurs if this deal is completed.

Perhaps LFC and others will live to regret not moving quicker to try to get this signing done.