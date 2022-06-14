“What a signing” – Former Liverpool star envious of rivals as he feels £25m star is “perfect” for Reds

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique seems pretty jealous that Tottenham appear to be set to sign Yves Bissouma for just £25million.

The Brighton midfielder has been a top performer in the Premier League, and should be perfect to strengthen Antonio Conte’s side.

The Times report that a deal has been agreed for Bissouma to move to Spurs, with a medical perhaps set to take place later this week, and personal terms unlikely to be an issue.

Enrique has responded to this piece of transfer news by tweeting that he thinks Bissouma would also be perfect for Liverpool, especially if the Mali international really is available for such a low price…

Liverpool could also do with strengthening in midfield, with no replacements brought in since Georginio Wijnaldum left last summer.

More Stories / Latest News
How Liverpool’s new sporting director ensured they beat Man Utd to Darwin Nunez transfer
Spurs mean business: Four more signings eyed after Bissouma, plus eight potential sales
Fee agreed: Tottenham close in on £25m transfer, player should have medical later this week

Bissouma looks to have all the attributes to shine for a big club, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on at Spurs if this deal is completed.

Perhaps LFC and others will live to regret not moving quicker to try to get this signing done.

More Stories Jose Enrique Yves Bissouma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.