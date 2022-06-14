Manchester City are potentially interested in a transfer move for West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen.

A big summer awaits Bowen, kicking off his International debut for England during this year’s Nations League campaign.

The Hammers will be keen to keep hold of their star player and top goal scorer, who has directly contributed to 31 goals across 51 games.

Bowen joined West Ham from Hull City on a wage understood to be around £60,000 per week and remains in contract with the Hammers until 2025.

According to 90min, West Ham boss David Moyes has given the blessing to offer Bowen a new, improved deal that would double the winger’s current wage of £60,000.

However, it appears that City may be keeping an eye on the hard-working winger, with reporter Ekrem Konur recently tweeting that Pep Guardiola, an admirer of Bowen, has shortlisted him as a potential target if Riyad Mahrez was to leave the Etihad.

? Manchester City has shortlisted Jarrad Bowen, who is admired by Pep Guardiola. ? #MCFC ?A bid for Bowen could be launched if Riyad Mahrez leaves the team. ?? #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/3TalfbEktq — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 14, 2022

Mahrez, who is yet to sign a new contract with the Citizens, has been linked with a move to Barcelona (as per Foot Mercato) and both PSG and Chelsea (as per the Sun).

Will the Hammers manage to hold onto their star player, or will the prospect of playing in the Champions League be too good of an opportunity for Bowen to miss?