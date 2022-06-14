Burnley appoint Manchester City legend as manager

Burnley have taken the plunge and appointed former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as their head coach. The Belgian manager was in charge of Anderlecht in his home country last season but quit his post at the end of May.

The club made the news official on their website on Tuesday afternoon, although they did not specify how long for. Kompany has returned to English football after three years away in which he retired from professional football and launched his career in management.

In 2019, he joined Anderlecht as a player-coach but quickly stepped down to focus on his playing duties, handing the reigns over to Simon Davies. At the end of the season Kompany then retired from playing in order to focus on management.

In his three years at Anderlecht, he failed to win a major honour, despite the large expectations. In the three seasons he was present, they recorded finishes of 8th, 4th and 3rd in the league, while making the Belgian Cup final.

Kompany remains unproven as a manager, although he has worked alongside some of the best minds in the game. Burnley are likely to be a baptism of fire in their own way, with the Championship being a tricky league to get out of at the best of times.