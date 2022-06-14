Chelsea are considering making a move for Brazilian winger Raphinha.

The Leeds star could leave the club this summer, after they suffered a disappointing season, surviving in the Premier League on the final day. Some of Leeds’ top players may be searching for a move if the big clubs come sniffing, and one player who is drumming up plenty of interest is Raphinha.

According to The Athletic, Leeds will be willing to let the Brazilian leave this summer, if any interested parties meet their valuation. The report claims Barcelona, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea are all interested in Raphinha, but Chelsea do have their sights set on another winger.

Chelsea are also working on a deal to bring Ousmane Dembele to the club, who is set to leave Barcelona on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract.

Dembele may be Chelsea’s preferred option, due to the lack of transfer fee, but Raphinha is Premier League proven, so could present a lesser risk.

Dembele has struggled with injuries in recent years after his move to Barcelona, and has failed to live up to his potential as of yet.