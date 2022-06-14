Chelsea considering making a move for Lazio star

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are considering making a move for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Strakosha is an Albanian international, and with his contract expiring at Lazio, he’s attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

The 27-year-old is still reasonably young for a goalkeeper, and according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Chelsea are considering making a move for Strakosha, if they manage to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano provides update on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane
Tottenham leaning towards one preference out of two Brazilian forwards
Barcelona eyeing Chelsea target as Gerard Pique replacement

Fabrizio has also confirmed Gabriel Slonina is likely to join Chelsea, another goalkeeper, but the Chicago Fire star will be staying in America on loan, and is considered one for the future.

Strakosha is unlikely to be brought in to be Chelsea’s number one, but if the London club can cash in on Kepa, the Albanian will become Chelsea’s backup goalkeeper.

Kepa signed for Chelsea for a fee of £71.6m, according to Sky Sports, so it’ll be no surprise to see Thomas Tuchel looking to move him on. Having a goalkeeper sat on the bench who cost such a monumental fee doesn’t seem smart, but after a disappointing few years, it may be difficult to recoup the fee they paid for him.a

More Stories Thomas Strakosha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.