Chelsea are considering making a move for Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Strakosha is an Albanian international, and with his contract expiring at Lazio, he’s attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

The 27-year-old is still reasonably young for a goalkeeper, and according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Chelsea are considering making a move for Strakosha, if they manage to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Thomas Strakosha’s now attracting interest, available on free transfer. Chelsea are considering him as one of the options, but only in case Kepa will leave the club this summer ?? #CFC Gabriel Slonina, different deal – he’d be one for the future, staying at Chicago Fire on loan. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

Fabrizio has also confirmed Gabriel Slonina is likely to join Chelsea, another goalkeeper, but the Chicago Fire star will be staying in America on loan, and is considered one for the future.

Strakosha is unlikely to be brought in to be Chelsea’s number one, but if the London club can cash in on Kepa, the Albanian will become Chelsea’s backup goalkeeper.

Kepa signed for Chelsea for a fee of £71.6m, according to Sky Sports, so it’ll be no surprise to see Thomas Tuchel looking to move him on. Having a goalkeeper sat on the bench who cost such a monumental fee doesn’t seem smart, but after a disappointing few years, it may be difficult to recoup the fee they paid for him.a