One scenario could prevent Lukaku leaving Chelsea for transfer back to Inter Milan

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could reportedly end up staying at Stamford Bridge as Inter Milan are also eyeing a move for Paulo Dybala.

Dybala will be a tempting option for Inter as he’s available as a free agent this summer, and it seems the Serie A giants won’t sign both players, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Lukaku only left Inter to join Chelsea less than a year ago, but he’s endured a difficult season in west London and it could make sense for him to look for a move back to Italy.

Still, a deal might be complicated for the Nerazzuri to get done, in contrast to a move for free agent Dybala, which will be cheaper and far easier.

It remains to be seen what this would mean for Lukaku and Chelsea, with other clubs surely likely to show an interest in the former Manchester United and Everton man.

Even if Lukaku has struggled at CFC, he looked world class for Inter and could surely do a job for many top European clubs.

Or perhaps Thomas Tuchel could even be persuaded to give the 29-year-old another chance to prove himself next season.