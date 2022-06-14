Chris Sutton says attacker Spurs want to sign ‘isn’t world class anymore’

Chris Sutton has said that Gareth Bale should no longer be considered a world-class player.

Bale, 32, has enjoyed an illustrious career and is widely regarded as the best player to ever come out of Britain.

Experiencing spells with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur before earning himself a massive £90m move to Real Madrid, Wales’ Bale now proudly boasts 20 major trophies, including five Champions League trophies.

However, with his time at Los Blancos coming to an end this month, speculation surrounding where Wales’ six-time footballer of the year could play next – if anywhere, is beginning to mount.

Two clubs linked with a surprise move have been former club Spurs and Cardiff City but Chris Sutton doesn’t think the multiple Champions League winner is worth a punt on anymore.

“I think it’s an interesting one from his point of view,” said Sutton.

“If he loves Cardiff City, which clearly he does, then I think it would be a great gesture for him to go back and play for Cardiff in the Championship.

“I don’t think it’s one of those where he would be able to play three games a week. It will be difficult. It would be brilliant for Cardiff, but I don’t see it.

“There will be Premier League clubs out there who will want him. But, after what happened last time at Spurs.

“He has been world-class player. He has been and he isn’t a world-class player now.”